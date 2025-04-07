Is BBC afraid of Catholicism?
April 07, 2025
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Gavin Ashenden—once an Anglican priest and chaplain to Queen Elizabeth, now a Catholic convert—offers an explanation why the BBC will not allow Catholics to contribute to its “Thought for the Day” program. He argues that “Catholicism is dangerous to them, and they know it.”
Ashenden writes:
“Thought for the Day” has an editorial policy of presenting spiritual and theological truisms that are applicable to its audience. Inevitably that requires a commitment to a universalistic world view and a relativistic scale of ethical priorities.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!