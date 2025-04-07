Catholic World News

Cameroon: missonary kidnpaped, quickly released

April 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An 83-year-old missionary was kidnapped in Cameroon on April 1 along with his aide. They were released two days later.

Brother Huub Welters, a Mill Hill missionary, and his assistant Henry Kang were seized outside Bamenda, in a province where English-speaking separatists have clashed with the government.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

