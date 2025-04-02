Catholic World News

Pope’s subject for weekly address: Zacchaeus meets Jesus

April 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his weekly catechetical message for April 2, continuing his series of meditations on Christ’s encounters in the Gospel, Pope Francis focused on the story of Zacchaeus, saying that “It has a special place in my spiritual journey.”

Zacchaeus was a short man, the Pope remarked, a reminder that we all “have limitations that we have to deal with.” In this case, Zacchaeus took the initiative to climb a tree so that he could see Jesus. Jesus not only sees him but comes to his home. There, “after listening to Jesus’ words of forgiveness, [Zacchaeus] stands up, as if he were arising from a condition of death.”

The Pope’s catechetical address is ordinarily delivered during this Wednesday public audience. While the Pontiff recovers from pneumonia, and audiences are not taking place, the Vatican is releasing his prepared texts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!