Catholic woman named Syria’s labor minister

April 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic woman, Hind Kabawat, has been named Syria’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs. She is the only woman in the cabinet led by Syria’s president, the militant Islamist Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Kabawat has worked as director of interfaith peacebuilding at George Mason University’s Center for World Religions, Diplomacy, and Conflict Resolution. In February, she was the only Christian appointed to the seven-member committee drafting the nation’s new constitution.

