Catholic World News

Catholic woman named to 7-member committee drafting Syria’s new constitution

February 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Syria’s interim president, the militant Islamist Ahmed al-Sharaa, has named Hind Kabawat, a Catholic woman, to the seven-member committee that will draft a new constitution for the nation.

Kabawat, the only Christian on the committee, is director of interfaith peacebuilding at George Mason University’s Center for World Religions, Diplomacy, and Conflict Resolution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!