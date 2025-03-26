Catholic World News

Trump administration plans to freeze family-planning grants to Planned Parenthood, other groups

March 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration plans to freeze $27.5 million in family-planning grants to Planned Parenthood and other agencies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

During the freeze, the administration “plans to examine whether the funds were used for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

