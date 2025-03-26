Catholic World News

Judge orders Seton Hall to hand over internal abuse report

March 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on NJ Spotlight News

CWN Editor's Note: A New Jersey judge has ordered Seton Hall University to hand over an internal report on clerical abuse allegations. The university, located in the Archdiocese of Newark, had argued that the report was subject to attorney-client privilege.

Msgr. Joseph Reilly, the university’s new president, once served as secretary to Theodore McCarrick, the now-laicized former cardinal who was Newark’s archbishop from 1986 to 2000. Msgr. Reilly has been accused of failure to respond to abuse reports while serving as rector of Seton Hall’s Immaculate Conception Seminary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed26 March
Lent

Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent

Image for Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent

Today we have a venerable Lenten Mass. This Mass is best understood by remembering that the ancient catechumens (or prospective converts) used to come for instructions to the first part of Lenten Masses. The catechumens heard the readings and homily, and then left the church. The offertory procession and remainder…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: