Judge orders Seton Hall to hand over internal abuse report

March 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A New Jersey judge has ordered Seton Hall University to hand over an internal report on clerical abuse allegations. The university, located in the Archdiocese of Newark, had argued that the report was subject to attorney-client privilege.

Msgr. Joseph Reilly, the university’s new president, once served as secretary to Theodore McCarrick, the now-laicized former cardinal who was Newark’s archbishop from 1986 to 2000. Msgr. Reilly has been accused of failure to respond to abuse reports while serving as rector of Seton Hall’s Immaculate Conception Seminary.

