Seton Hall University’s new president was caught up in McCarrick scandal

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Seton Hall University in New Jersey has appointed as its new president a cleric who was caught up in the scandal surrounding the former cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Msgr. Joseph Reilly, the new president of the Catholic school, once served as secretary to McCarrick. He was himself accused of failure to respond to abuse reports while serving as rector of Seton Hall’s Immaculate Conception Seminary.

