Nightly Vatican Rosary for Pontiff’s health concludes

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv, the archpriest of Saint Peter’s Basilica, led the last nightly Vatican Rosary for the Pope’s health on March 23, hours after the Pontiff left Gemelli Hospital.

“We are gathered here once again in prayer, united in heart and spirit for our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis,” he said. “May his return home, here in the Vatican, in the heart of the Church, be a sign of hope for all those who at this time face with courage and trust the hour of suffering.”

The Rosary began on February 24, ten days after the Pope was admitted to the hospital, and was led each night by a different Vatican official.

