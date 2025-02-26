Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle leads Rosary for Pope’s recovery

February 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Philippine News Agency

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, led the nightly Rosary in St. Peter’s Square on February 25 for the Pope’s recovery (video).

Hundreds of the faithful were in attendance, as were many of the cardinals who reside in Rome.

It was the second such nightly Rosary; Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, led the first.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!