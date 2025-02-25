Catholic World News

Faithful unite in St. Peter’s Square, praying for Pope’s health

February 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: As previously announced, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, led the recitation of the Rosary for the Pope’s health in St. Peter’s Square at 9:00 pm on February 24 (video)—the first in a series of public nightly Rosaries there.

Hundreds of the faithful were in attendance, including 27 cardinals. Among the cardinals present were curial prefects, such as Cardinals Prevost, De Mendonca, Roche, Tagle, and other cardinals, such as Cardinal Re, Becciu, Muller, Burke, and Arinze.

“For 2,000 years Christians have been praying for the Pope when in danger or infirm,” said Cardinal Parolin. “Since the Holy Father Francis has been hospitalized at Gemelli hospital, intense prayer has been raised to the Lord by individual faithful and Christian communities around the world,”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!