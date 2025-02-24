Catholic World News

Vatican prayer vigils as Pope’s condition remains critical [updated Mon PM]

February 24, 2025

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, will lead a Rosary vigil in St. Peter’s Square on Monday evening, to pray for Pope Francis, as the Pontiff’s medical condition remains critical.

The Vatican announced on February 24 that the cardinals living in Rome would begin meeting each evening, “along with all collaborators of the Roman Curia and the Diocese of Rome,” to pray for the Pope’s health. The 9 pm (Rome time) prayer service will be broadcast by Vatican News and other channels.

The Rosary vigils were announced as news of the Pope’s condition took a grim turn. Doctors at Gemelli Hospital reported that the Pontiff had received two blood transfusion to combat anemia, was being given “high-flow” oxygen regularly, and was showing early signs of kidney failure. Although he did not suffer any severe new bouts of breathing difficulty, and one Vatican source said that he was eating normally, the hospital chaplain was quoted as saying that an optimistic outlook required “hope against hope.”

However, the Vatican said that the Pope has been sitting up and remains alert, and doctors said that his kidney problems (“renal insufficiency”), while troubling, were currently under control. Later, on Monday afternoon, the hospital reported a “slight improvement” in the Pope’s condition, saying that his need for supplemental oxygen had been “slightly reduced” and the “kidney insufficiency has not raised concerns.” The Pope resumed working on Monday, doctors reported.

Monday was the Pope’s 11th day in Gemilli Hospital, matching the longest hospital stay of his pontificate.

Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar general of the Rome diocese, celebrated as Mass for the Pope’s health at the basilica of St. John Lateran on Sunday afternoon. The president of the Italian bishops’ conference, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, led the recitation of the Rosary that evening at San Domenico basilica in Bologna.

