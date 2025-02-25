Catholic World News

Father Kapuan, heroic US Army chaplain, approved for beatification

February 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has recognized the “offering of life” of Father Emil Kapuan, the US Army chaplain who died as a prisoner of war in Korea in 1951, paving the way for his beatification.

The “offering of life” is a new category, created by Pope Francis in 2017, allowing for the beatification or canonization of those who are not technically martyrs but “have voluntarily and freely offered their lives for others.” Father Kapuan declined to join a retreat during heavy fighting in the Korean War, risked gunfire to save dozens of men, and then rallied the spirits of the men in prison camp before he died of malnutrition and pneumonia. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

In other decrees issued on February 25, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints also recognized the heroic virtues of Miguel Maura Montaner (1843—1915), a Spanish priest; Didaco Bessi, (1856—1919), an Italian priest; and Kunegunda Siwiec (1876—1955), a Polish laywoman.

The decrees were approved by Pope Francis during a brief private audience in his room at Gemelli Hospital on February 24. At the same time the Pope approved the canonization of Blessed José Gregorio Hernández Cisneros and Blessed Bartolo Longo, and authorized a consistory of cardinals to plan the canonizations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!