Renewed papal appeal for peace in Gaza, elsewhere

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his March 23 Angelus address, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayer for peace.

Turning first to Gaza, the Pope said:

I am saddened by the resumption of heavy Israeli bombing on the Gaza Strip, causing many deaths and injuries. I call for an immediate halt to the weapons; and for the courage to resume dialogue, so that all hostages may be released and a final ceasefire reached. In the Strip, the humanitarian situation is again very serious and requires urgent commitment from the conflicting parties and the international community.

The Pope then welcomed progress toward peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan before calling for prayer “for an end to wars and for peace, especially in tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

