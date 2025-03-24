Catholic World News

Papal Angelus address: reflection on Lord’s patience, hospitalization

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address for the Third Sunday of Lent, Pope Francis reflected on the Lord’s patience with the barren fig tree, as recounted in the day’s Gospel reading (Luke 13:1-9).

“This patient farmer is the Lord, who works the soil of our lives with care and waits confidently for our return to Him,” the Pope said in his address, which he prepared but did not deliver.

“In this long period of my hospitalization, I have had the opportunity to experience the Lord’s patience, which I also see reflected in the tireless care of the doctors and healthcare workers, as well as in the care and hopes of the relatives of the sick,” the Pope added. “This trusting patience, anchored in God’s unfailing love, is indeed necessary in our lives, especially when facing the most difficult and painful situations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

