Synod official outlines vision for 3-year synodality implementation phase

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an article in the Vatican newspaper, Father Giacomo Costa, SJ, special secretary of the 2023 and 2024 sessions of the Synod on Synodality, discussed the synod’s three-year implementation phase (2025-28).

“The areas of possible application of the conclusions of the Synod are many: for example, the assumption by lay and consecrated men and women of roles of responsibility that do not require the Sacrament of Orders; or the experimentation of forms of service and ministry that respond to pastoral needs in different contexts; or the institution or renewal of participation bodies in a synodal key; or the activation of decision-making processes based on ecclesial discernment and the adoption of reporting and evaluation practices in all dimensions of ecclesial life,” he wrote.

Implementation, he continued, “cannot be limited to individual points, however prayerful, abstracting them from the relational ecclesiological perspective that emerged from the Synod ... Synodality is first and foremost a style of Church, a way of relating to the world. Adequate structures and norms are indispensable, but they are not enough.”

Father Costa added, “Only through a concrete experience shared by the entire People of God, in the variety of their charisms and ministries, will we be able to learn to recognize the Lord who precedes us, accompanies us and guides us.”

