Haitian archbishop begs for help as government loses control

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Max Leroy Mesidor of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, has pleaded for international help, saying that his country is “on the brink of disaster.”

With a complete breakdown in government authority, much of the control is now effectively controlled by gangs, the archbishop reports. ““Port-au-Prince is practically surrounded by armed gangs. An estimated 85% of the capital is outside state control.”

