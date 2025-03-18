Catholic World News

Albanian Orthodox Church elects new primate

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy Synod of the Albanian Orthodox Church (CNEWA profile), one of the autocephalous Orthodox churches, has elected a new primate, Archbishop John Pelushi.

Archbishop John, 69, succeeds Archbishop Anastasios, who died in January at the age of 95.

“With humility, obeying the divine will, I accept this high service and promise to fulfill my duties with devotion,” said Archbishop John, who was Metropolitan of Korçë from 1998 until his election. “I will respect the holy tradition and strive to protect the rights of the Church.”

