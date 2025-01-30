Catholic World News

Pope mourns death of Albanian Orthodox prelate

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of sympathy to the Albanian Orthodox Church upon the death of Archbishop Anastas of Tirana, who died on January 25 at the age of 95.

The Pontiff praised the Orthodox leader “whose zealous pastoral service helped the people rediscover its richness and beauty following the years of state-imposed atheism and persecution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

