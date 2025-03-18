Catholic World News

Myanmar soldiers set fire to cathedral

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Soldiers associated with Myanmar’s military junta set fire to the cathedral in Bhamo, a city in Kachin State, site of the Kachin conflict.

“The priest’s house, the three-story building that houses the diocesan offices and the high school had already been set on fire on 26 February,” AsiaNews, the agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, reported.

Last month, the regime bombed the cathedral in Mindat. It has also occupied the cathedral in Loikaw.

