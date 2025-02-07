Catholic World News

With Myanmar’s military occupying cathedral, bishop holds ‘Jubilee in exile’

February 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With Myanmar’s military occupying the cathedral in Loikaw, Bishop Celso Ba Shwe has designated the parish in which he currently resides as the co-cathedral and is commemorating the 2025 Jubilee in exile.

“The Lord is with us, he supports us, he is the source of our hope,” the bishop said. “Moreover, hope comes from solidarity and mutual charity in this time of desert, darkness, suffering, displacement,” a time “of exile when everyone longs to return home but cannot because of the widespread violence.”

