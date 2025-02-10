Catholic World News

Regime bombers damage cathedral in Myanmar

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic church in the Chin state of Myanmar was heavily damaged by air strikes carried out by the regime last week.

The church of the Sacred Heart, in Mindat, had been designated as the cathedral of the Mindat diocese, which Pope Francis had erected just two weeks earlier. The region Chin state has been the scene of heavy fighting between the Myanmar army and rebel forces.

