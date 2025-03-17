Catholic World News

At UN meeting on women, Vatican official calls for protection of unborn, ‘cultural shift’ on motherhood

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Professor Gabriella Gambino, the Vatican official who is leading the Holy See’s delegation to a UN gathering on the status of women, called for the legal protection of the unborn and a “cultural shift regarding family and motherhood.”

After discussing poverty eradication and education, Gambino, the undersecretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, said that “regrettably, the prevailing tendency over the last three decades has been to disregard the family and to consider motherhood as an obstacle to women’s lives.”

“Women have not been provided with the support they need to balance family life and their responsibilities at work, ignoring the fact that both contribute to society,” she said. “There has also been a failure to protect the most basic human right, the right to life. These problems can only be solved through both political action and a cultural shift regarding family and motherhood.”

