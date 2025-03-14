Catholic World News

Curial officials hear meditations on eternity and ‘living more’

March 14, 2025

Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted the seventh and eighth meditations of the Roman Curia’s Lenten retreat to the following themes: “Eternal, not immortal“ and “Live more.”

As is customary, the spiritual exercises began on the evening of the First Sunday of Lent and conclude on Friday of the First Week of Lent. Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has published summaries of Father Pasolini’s meditations:

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!