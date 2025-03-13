Catholic World News

President Trump formally nominates Brian Burch as ambassador to Holy See

March 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: Following through on a December announcement on Truth Social, President Donald Trump has formally nominated Brian Burch, president of the lay activist group CatholicVote, as the new US ambassador to the Holy See.

If his nomination is approved by the Senate, Burch will become the 13th ambassador to the Holy See since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1984.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

