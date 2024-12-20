Catholic World News

Trump names conservative activist to be ambassador to Holy See

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: President-elect Donald Trump has named Brian Burch, the president of the lay activist group CatholicVote, to serve as his ambassador to the Holy See.

Having founded CatholicVote in 2005, Burch expanded the group’s influence steadily, reaching more than 200,000 people daily with an online news summary and appearing frequently on television and radio broadcasts. Trump cited him as a major factor in “having garnered more Catholic votes than any presidential candidate in history.”

Burch said that he was “deeply honored and humbled” by the nomination, and looked forward to the Senate confirmation process.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, Burch has worked to encourage Catholics in the promotion of Church moral teachings, clashing frequently with proponents of abortion and gender ideology. He and his wife Sara have nine children.

