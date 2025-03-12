Catholic World News

Syrian archbishop pleads for international help

March 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jacques Mourad of Homs, Syria has issued a plea for an international peacekeeping force to protect the country’s religious minorities.

Archbishop Mourad reports: “For now the future is dark, and we are still unable to see the light.”

