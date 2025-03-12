Catholic World News

Wyoming governor signs bill to bolster religious freedom protections

March 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming has signed the Wyoming Religious Freedom Restoration Act into law. The legislation limits “specified governmental actions that burden religious freedom” and authorizes “claims and defenses against governmental action that burden religious freedom.”

The state house and state senate approved the legislation by wide margins: 57-3 in the house, and 28-3 in the senate.

