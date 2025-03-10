Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairmen rue Senate’s failure to pass Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act

March 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, joined by the chairman of the Committee on Catholic Education, lamented the Senate’s failure to pass the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025.

“The teaching of the Catholic Church calls us to advocate for the equal dignity of men and women, recognizing that God created us male and female,” said Bishops Robert Barron and David O’Connell, CM. “An ideological promotion of personal identity, detached from biological reality, undermines human dignity and the role sports play in true educational formation.”

“We reiterate our long-standing support for this Act and encourage female student athletes nationwide to continue to strive to uphold fairness and equality in athletic competitions,” the bishops added.

