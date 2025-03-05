Catholic World News

Senate Democrats block bill to prevent boys from competing in girls’ sports

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Senate Democrats have prevented a vote on the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, which would have prevented boys who describe themselves as girls from competing in girls’ sports.

The legislation, supported by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, was approved by the House of Representatives in a 218-206 vote.

Senate rules require 60 votes to bring most measures to a final vote. By a 51-47 margin—nine votes shy of the number needed—senators voted to bring the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to a final vote.

