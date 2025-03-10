Catholic World News

Papal Angelus address contrasts ‘market logic,’ volunteering

March 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During his March 9 Angelus address, which he prepared but did not deliver, Pope Francis discussed the Jubilee of Volunteers and contrasted volunteering with “market logic.”

“In our societies, too enslaved to market logic, where everything risks being subject to the criterion of interest and the quest for profit, volunteering is prophecy and a sign of hope, because it bears witness to the primacy of gratuitousness, solidarity and service to those most in need,” the Pope wrote, as he expressed gratitude for volunteers.

