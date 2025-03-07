Catholic World News

25,000 pilgrims gather for Jubilee of Volunteers

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Some 25,000 pilgrims from over 100 nations—15,000 of them from Italy—are gathering in Rome for the Jubilee of the World of Volunteering, as part of the 2025 jubilee year.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, will take the Pope’s place in presiding at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on March 9.

