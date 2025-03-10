Catholic World News

Pope, in homily, reflects on Jesus’ temptations and our own

March 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, presided in the Pope’s place at Mass in St. Peter’s Square on March 9 for the Jubilee of Volunteers.

Cardinal Czerny read aloud the papal homily, during which the Pope reflected on the Gospel reading for the First Sunday of Lent. The Pope considered “three aspects of Jesus’ temptation and of our own: its beginning, the way it takes place and its result.”

“In the face of temptation, we sometimes fall; we are all sinners,” the Pope wrote in the homily’s conclusion. “Our defeat, however, is not definitive, because following our every fall, God lifts us up by his infinite love and forgiveness.”

