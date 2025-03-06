Catholic World News

Pope issues audio message of thanks for prayers

March 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has released an audio message, recorded from Gemelli Hospital, thanking the faithful for their prayers and messages of support.

The Pope’s message was played in St. Peter’s square on Thursday evening, as Catholics gathered—as they have gathered each day—to pray for him. “”I thank you with all my heart for the prayers you offer for my health,” he said.

The Pope’s voice was weak, and his breathing obviously labored, as he delivered the first spoken message since he was hospitalized on February 14.

