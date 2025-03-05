Catholic World News

Priest convicted of abuse now faces deportation

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Capuchin priest who is now serving a prison sentence for sexual abuse will be deported when he completes his sentence, having been found guilty of passport fraud.

Father Jorge Antonio Velez-Lopez, a native of Colombia, had served in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Maryland, and the Diocese of Alexandria, Louisiana; in 2020 he was charged with molesting a young girl, convicted, and sentenced to a 9-year term.

Now a federal judge in Louisiana has found Velez-Lopez guilty of passport fraud, since on a 2013 application for US citizenship he testified under oath that he had never committed a crime—despite the fact that he had already admitted to the abuse that eventually led to his criminal conviction.

