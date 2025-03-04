Catholic World News

European bishops express solidarity with Ukraine

March 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has released a statement urging European leaders to “remain united in their commitment to supporting Ukraine and its people.”

The statement from COMECE predicted that the current conflict in Ukraine “will also be decisive for the fate of Europe and the world.”

