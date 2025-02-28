Catholic World News

Papal message stresses bishop’s role in liturgy

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to participants in a conference on the bishop’s role in liturgical celebrations, Pope Francis said that “every diocese looks to the bishop and the cathedral as celebratory models to be imitated.”

Pope Francis—who has not acted as principal celebrant at a public Mass since May 2022—said that the bishop “translates into celebratory praxis the theological principles expressed in the liturgical books.”

The papal message to the conference was dated February 26, sent from his room in the Gemelli Hospital where he is being treated for double pneumonia.

