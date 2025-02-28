Catholic World News

Papal message encourages Korean missionaries to proclaim faith boldly

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the 50th anniversary of the Korean Missionary Society, Pope Francis encouraged the missionaries to proclaim the faith boldly and to ensure that their work “touches hearts and leads to a deeper encounter with Jesus Christ.”

The anniversary is “an inspiration for ongoing dedication to the spread of the Gospel and fostering unity through faith worldwide,” the Pope added.

The message, read aloud by the apostolic nuncio at a February 26 Mass in Seoul’s cathedral, has not been included in the Vatican website’s collection of the Pope’s messages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

