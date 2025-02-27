Catholic World News

Missionaries plead for ceasefire, humanitarian aid for Sudan

February 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Comboni missionaries, joined by Catholic and other charitable organizations, have appealed for a ceasefire in Sudan, which has been devastated by civil war since 2023.

The organizations also appealed for an increase in humanitarian aid to the nation. The war has led 11.5 million people to flee their homes, and “food shortages, disease and sexual violence” abound, the Fides news agency reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!