Decline in US Christian population slowing?

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A long, slow decline in the proportion of Americans who identify themselves as Christians may be ending, according to a new Pew Research study.

Today 62% of Americans call themselves Christians. That figure has dropped by 16% since 2007, and by 9% over the past four years. However the decline seems to have leveled off, the survey shows.

On the other hand, the survey shows that younger Americans are much less likely than their older counterparts to identify as Christians, attend religious services, or pray.

