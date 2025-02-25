Catholic World News

In India, demographic change raises religious tensions

February 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on MercatorNet

CWN Editor's Note: India’s Muslim minority is growing, while the fertility rate among the Hindu majority is falling. Hindu nationalists—including leaders of the ruling BJP party, who have insisted on preserving Hindu cultural dominance—see this as cause for alarm.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!