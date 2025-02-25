Catholic World News

Vandalism, arson attack on Bavarian church

February 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Unknown persons vandalized and set fire to interior objects in the Catholic church in Aichach in Bavaria.

The church, St. Stephen’s in Gallenbach, dates from the 18th century.

