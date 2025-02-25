Catholic World News

Preserve Religious Freedom Restoration Act, religious leaders urge Congress

February 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Dozens of religious leaders, scholars, and former government officials asked congressional leaders to “continue to protect one of the most important religious freedom statutes in the nation’s history, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 (RFRA), from any proposed waiver.”

“RFRA is a critical civil rights statute that must remain above partisan politics,” the signatories said in their February 20 letter. “We ask that you continue to protect this landmark statute by ensuring that no legislative proposal in the 119th Congress passed out of committee or on the House or Senate floor waives RFRA’s application to any federal law.”

Among the signatories were Bishop Kevin Rhoades, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, and leaders of Agudath Israel of America, the Anglican Church in North America, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, and the National Association of Evangelicals.

