Vatican releases official medal for Jubilee year

February 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the official medal of the 2025 Jubilee year.

On one side, according to the Vatican newspaper, is “the figure of Christ Pantocrator with his right hand raised in blessing while the left hand holds a book.” On the other side, one sees the figure of “Hope in the act of praying with the cruciform anchor, next to a group of pilgrims ... At the top, the dove of Peace [is] holding an olive branch.”

