Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal visits Lebanon to convey Pope’s closeness

February 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, is visiting Lebanon to convey the Pope’s closeness to the economically beleaguered nation.

“Fraternity is the key to every problem,” the cardinal told students. “If we are brothers and sisters, we will be good leaders.” He also advised them to “pray as if everything depended on God; work as if everything depended on us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri21 February
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Peter Damian, Bishop & Doctor

Image for Friday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Peter Damian, Bishop & Doctor

Today is Friday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time. It also is the Optional Memorial of St. Peter Damian (1007-1072), a man of vehemence in all his actions who was brought up in the hard school of poverty, found that he had the vocation of a reformer. He exercised it in the first place against…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: