Vatican cardinal visits Lebanon to convey Pope’s closeness

February 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, is visiting Lebanon to convey the Pope’s closeness to the economically beleaguered nation.

“Fraternity is the key to every problem,” the cardinal told students. “If we are brothers and sisters, we will be good leaders.” He also advised them to “pray as if everything depended on God; work as if everything depended on us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

