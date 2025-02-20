Catholic World News

HHS pronounces: sex cannot be changed

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued official guidance that sex is determined biologically and cannot be changed.

The HHS policy stance directly contrasts with the stand taken by the Biden administration, which had promoted the notion that an individual might choose to adopt a different “gender identity.”

