Peruvian cardinal latest to be sentenced without trial

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican-watcher Sandro Magister examines the case of Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thome, the retired Archbishop of Lima, Whose ministry has been restricted because of a charge of sexual abuse.

Cardinal Cipriani denies the charge, and says that he has been given no opportunity to respond. Journalist Magister notes that the Peruvian prelate is one of several who have been subject to disciplinary action without benefit of trial.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

