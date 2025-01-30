Catholic World News

Peruvian cardinal protests ‘injustice’ of abuse charges

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an open letter to the Peruvian episcopal conference, retired Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani has protested public statements that “take for granted unproven claims about me.”

Cardinal Cipriani, who was charged with sexual abuse, repeated his insistence that “I have not committed any crime, nor have I sexually abused anyone—in 1983, or before, or after.” He acknowledged that after his resignation as Archbishop of Lima in 2019, he accepted restrictions that the Vatican placed on his ministry. But he stressed that when he accepted these restrictions, he declared in writing that “the accusation was absolutely false and I would obey these dispositions... out of love for the Church and for communion with the Roman Pontiff.”

The cardinal repeated his complaint that “I have not been able to defend myself” against the charges. The Vatican, which has confirmed the restrictions on Cardinal Cipriani’s ministry, has not given any indication of an investigation into the charge against him.

