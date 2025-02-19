Catholic World News

Polish priest’s murderer confesses

February 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A former police officer has confessed to the killing of a Polish parish priest.

Father Grzegorz Dymek was strangled at his rectory on February 13. Alerted by neighbors who heard shouts, police apprehended a man—himself a former policeman who had been dismissed from the force—who admitted to the crime. His motive for the killing has not been explained.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!