Rising costs decimate Catholic schools in New York City

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Seven Catholic schools in New York have announced plans to close at the end of this academic year, citing rising costs and a lower number of families prepared to meet tuition costs.

The new school closings continue a dramatic 5-year trend: 12% of New York’s Catholic schools will have closed since 2020.

